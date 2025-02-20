Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stake Lessened by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 596,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Cogent Communications comprises approximately 1.4% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $45,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 41,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 28.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $147,072.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,917.20. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $362,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,618. This represents a 12.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,910. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $83.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.97 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average is $76.65. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

