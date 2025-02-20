CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 357,958 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,761.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 281,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after buying an additional 279,356 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 253.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after buying an additional 141,192 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,294.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 96,425 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 605.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 74,434 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.73. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $93.89 and a 52 week high of $119.28. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
