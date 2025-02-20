CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,066 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.62 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

