Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,843 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $32,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,647.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,124,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,928 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 622,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 481,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 445,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 431,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS opened at $90.16 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.97.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

