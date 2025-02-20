Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.05 Million Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $13,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 624,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,516 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,060,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH opened at $257.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.11. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $193.72 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

