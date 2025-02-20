Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,277 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $4,276,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

JLL stock opened at $279.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.62. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $171.45 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

