Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,890 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,482 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Comcast by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 832,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after buying an additional 132,442 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.2% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 67.4% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 17,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in Comcast by 8.0% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 8,442,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $352,639,000 after purchasing an additional 627,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 80,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

View Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.