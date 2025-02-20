Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,620 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.27%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

