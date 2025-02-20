Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 83.46%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,774.72. This represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $224,153.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,137.16. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

