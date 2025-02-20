Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,782,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,076,000 after buying an additional 1,218,919 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 795,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,736,000 after buying an additional 61,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,619,000 after buying an additional 147,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 427,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,445,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,855. This trade represents a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $136.43 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $109.93 and a 52-week high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.09 and a 200-day moving average of $140.71.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

