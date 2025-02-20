Corps Capital Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 27.6% during the third quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 462,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 100,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTF opened at $11.33 on Thursday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

