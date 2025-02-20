Corps Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000. Philip Morris International makes up 2.4% of Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 457.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 203.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,709.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $149.64 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 119.73%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

