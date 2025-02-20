Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Corteva were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Corteva by 44.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.71.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

