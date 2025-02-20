Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lifted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $63,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,062.54 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $973.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $928.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

