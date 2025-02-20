CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,854. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

