Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.6% in the third quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Crown Castle Stock Performance
Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $89.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Crown Castle Profile
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
