Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.6% in the third quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $89.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.