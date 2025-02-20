Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 275.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DPZ shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $559.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.30.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.4 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $475.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.42. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.06 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.