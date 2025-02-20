Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $2.49 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 450.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $3,684,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $191.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.32. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.88 and a twelve month high of $296.68.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,212.14. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

