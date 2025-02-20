D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,484,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,229,000 after buying an additional 1,691,945 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,048,000 after purchasing an additional 618,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,180,000 after purchasing an additional 196,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 21,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,571,000 after purchasing an additional 122,590 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.28. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 137.26%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.