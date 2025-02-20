Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%.

Dana Stock Performance

Dana stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 693,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,315. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -149.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is -363.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DAN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAN

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.