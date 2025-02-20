Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%.
Dana Stock Performance
Dana stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 693,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,315. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -149.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Dana Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is -363.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Dana Company Profile
Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
