Dash Acquisitions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,848,000 after buying an additional 198,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,736,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,588,000 after acquiring an additional 89,320 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,026,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 965,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $438.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.20 and a 52-week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.