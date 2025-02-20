Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is RW Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

RW Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,726,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,998 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 11.7% of RW Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $96,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.21. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
