Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Eldorado Gold makes up about 2.9% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 232.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EGO opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

