Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 441 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC cut its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOKF. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in BOK Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $142,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 211.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $181,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

BOK Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

BOKF stock opened at $110.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.51. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $82.26 and a 52 week high of $121.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

