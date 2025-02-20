Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 564,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the previous session’s volume of 127,241 shares.The stock last traded at $4.25 and had previously closed at $4.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EEX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Emerald from $8.40 to $7.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Emerald from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Emerald by 1,249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 352,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 326,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

