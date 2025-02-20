Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 564,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the previous session’s volume of 127,241 shares.The stock last traded at $4.25 and had previously closed at $4.38.
Several research firms recently issued reports on EEX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Emerald from $8.40 to $7.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Emerald from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Emerald by 1,249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 352,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 326,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.
