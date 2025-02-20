Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,045 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,045 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after acquiring an additional 173,274 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,242.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 181,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 168,055 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at $7,750,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at $3,263,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,408,000 after acquiring an additional 54,272 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. This trade represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:WGO opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.23 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.06%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

