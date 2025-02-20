Empower Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $269.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

