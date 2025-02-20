EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s 5th Largest Position

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,296 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 3.2% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after buying an additional 2,076,134 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 856.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,851 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $147,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,334 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $85,389,000 after acquiring an additional 593,823 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 21,218.1% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 352,602 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $43,222,000 after purchasing an additional 350,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 42.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $136,874,000 after purchasing an additional 333,947 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $134.52 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

