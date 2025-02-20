Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Cut to Neutral at Roth Mkm

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.00. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $4.82 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,581,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

