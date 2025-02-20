EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52), Zacks reports. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 14.92%. EPAM Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.450-10.750 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.220-2.320 EPS.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 13.2 %

EPAM stock traded down $33.99 on Thursday, reaching $224.12. 955,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,904. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.83.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,890. This trade represents a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,924 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

