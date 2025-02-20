ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.100-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.

ESAB Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of ESAB traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.26. The stock had a trading volume of 198,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,582. ESAB has a 1-year low of $88.54 and a 1-year high of $135.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.38. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. ESAB had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Equities research analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESAB shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of ESAB from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

