Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.49, but opened at $15.66. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fidelis Insurance shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 749,647 shares.

FIHL has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIHL. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1,862.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

