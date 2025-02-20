Financial Perspectives Inc Has $32,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,755,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,882,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,150 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,291,000 after buying an additional 1,061,299 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,993,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,198,000 after buying an additional 955,574 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,450,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,093,000 after acquiring an additional 765,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,297,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after acquiring an additional 643,634 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.