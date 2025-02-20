Financial Perspectives Inc Purchases 102 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 152.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ubiquiti by 267.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Insider Activity at Ubiquiti

In related news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total value of $347,990.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,407.16. The trade was a 28.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 93.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $342.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.14. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $469.98.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 296.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.