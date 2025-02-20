Financial Review: Opus Genetics (IRD) and Its Rivals

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) is one of 1,069 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Opus Genetics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Opus Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Opus Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Opus Genetics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Opus Genetics $19.05 million -$9.99 million -1.03 Opus Genetics Competitors $1.82 billion $140.40 million -7.80

Analyst Ratings

Opus Genetics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Opus Genetics. Opus Genetics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Opus Genetics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opus Genetics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Opus Genetics Competitors 8113 21760 49548 1304 2.55

Opus Genetics currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 614.29%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 236.92%. Given Opus Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Opus Genetics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Opus Genetics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opus Genetics -324.45% -63.65% -56.94% Opus Genetics Competitors -3,419.27% -220.20% -32.86%

Volatility and Risk

Opus Genetics has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opus Genetics’ peers have a beta of 3.67, meaning that their average stock price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Opus Genetics peers beat Opus Genetics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Opus Genetics Company Profile

Opus Genetics Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc., formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc., is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

