Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $92.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

