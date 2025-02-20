Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $373,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782,365 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,735 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,519 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,258,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,683,000 after purchasing an additional 82,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,264,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,180,000 after purchasing an additional 287,937 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

