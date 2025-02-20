Flossbach Von Storch SE Buys 1,000 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 4,810.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLOB. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $217.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.78. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $151.68 and a one year high of $238.32.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

