Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 188.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,516 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $22,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 26,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 58,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,431,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,696,000 after buying an additional 523,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,039,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,650 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,688,399.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,549.74. This trade represents a 79.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,610 shares of company stock worth $6,083,029 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Fortinet from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Up 0.3 %

FTNT opened at $114.57 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.75.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.