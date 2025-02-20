Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.21. 37,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 55,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,526,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,665 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 119,623.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 663,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 662,716 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,753,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,931,000 after purchasing an additional 621,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after purchasing an additional 419,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,357,000.

About Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

