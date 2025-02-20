Freedom Day Solutions LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $53.13 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

