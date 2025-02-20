Freedom Day Solutions LLC Purchases 12,010 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4,272.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.07. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $52.83.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

