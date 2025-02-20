FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Shares Purchased by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNOV. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 3.5 %

FNOV opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $682.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

