GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) Short Interest Update

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,400 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the January 15th total of 342,600 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Wook Jin Kim acquired 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $31,478.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 151,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,763.20. This represents a 2.90 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GENK. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 838,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 352,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 372,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 175,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the period. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEN Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. GEN Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $176.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, November 18th.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

