Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Enters into New License Agreement with University of Pittsburgh for Diabetes Gene Therapy Program

Genprex, Inc. announced that on February 17, 2025, it entered into an amended and restated Exclusive License Agreement with the University of Pittsburgh – Of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education (UP) regarding its diabetes gene therapy program. This agreement consolidates prior license agreements into a single agreement, providing Genprex with a worldwide, exclusive license for certain patents and related technology known as the “Licensed Technology.” The agreement also includes a non-exclusive license for related know-how.

The Licensed Technology focuses on a gene therapy approach for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, involving the administration of an adeno-associated virus vector containing the Pdx1 and MafA genes into the pancreatic duct. This agreement replaces and supersedes all previous license agreements between Genprex and UP, excluding the macrophage technology previously licensed.

Under the terms of the agreement, Genprex is authorized to develop, manufacture, and sell products incorporating the Licensed Technology in the field of diabetes therapy. The company may also enter into sublicensing arrangements with prior approval from UP, although sublicensees are not granted the right to further sublicense the technology.

As per the agreement, Genprex is obligated to bring the Licensed Technology to market expeditiously, meeting specified milestones and providing regular progress reports to UP. The financial aspects of the agreement include initial license fees, annual maintenance fees, royalties, minimum annual royalties, non-royalty sublicense income, and milestone payments amounting to roughly $4,825,000.

The New UP License Agreement remains in effect for 20 years after the first commercial sale or the expiration of the last valid patent claim. UP retains the right to terminate the agreement under certain conditions, such as Genprex’s default, failure to achieve milestones, or unauthorized use of the patented technology. Conversely, Genprex can terminate the agreement with a six-month notice and settling accrued payments.

In a related development, Genprex disclosed the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Convergen Biotech, Inc., on February 18, 2025, aligning with its strategy for the separation of its diabetes clinical development program.

The full details of the Exclusive License Agreement can be found in the Form 8-K filing by Genprex with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company also issued a press release on February 18, 2025, detailing the updates on its diabetes gene therapy program.

The Shared Press Release attached to the Form 8-K is not considered a filing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and will not be incorporated into any future filings unless explicitly referenced.

