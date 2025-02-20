Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.380-3.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Gildan Activewear also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.38-$3.58 EPS.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.2 %

GIL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.00. 45,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,216. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $54.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.30). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

