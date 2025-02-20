GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.42.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GitLab from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.45. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $675,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,054.77. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $5,291,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 740,257 shares of company stock worth $44,710,867. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in GitLab by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 27,455 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Sone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,917,000. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

