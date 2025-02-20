Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 27,040 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,040 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,379,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $535,738,000 after buying an additional 10,195,768 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1,491.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,175,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after buying an additional 3,913,266 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Energy Transfer by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,563,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,594,000 after buying an additional 3,106,631 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,581,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,787,000 after buying an additional 3,013,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1,837.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,338,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 1,269,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

