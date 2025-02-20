Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 6,843 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 103,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 86,430 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PHB stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

