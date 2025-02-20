Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 4220023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
