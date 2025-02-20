Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 4220023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAVE. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,215,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,280,000. Helium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

