Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2025

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVEGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 4220023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAVE. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,215,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,280,000. Helium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.